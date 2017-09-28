KAMPSVILLE - Opening at the end of July, the Pavillion restaurant offers home-cooked meal to be eaten outside.

Owner Debbie Becker said the restaurant is exclusively outdoor-only, and she plans on it being a seasonal endeavor. Becker said business has been going well since opening, and she plans on keeping the Pavillion opened through at least the first deer season, at the request of local hunters, meaning it will maintain business through at least the first week of November, weather-permitting.

When asked when it would open again, Becker said that would depend on the river. Located on the shore of the Illinois River in the former American Legion building on Second Street. Becker said her husband, Mark Becker, purchased the building two years previous to the opening.

Debbie Becker formerly managed the Kampsville Inn, but left that position when the owner died in January 2017 and his family no longer wanted to run the restaurant.

She added the outdoor aesthetic is great for families.

"People who have their kids with them really like it," she said. "Kids can go outside the Pavillion and play. I have had a couple mothers come here and tell me that's why they like it here."

The Pavillion serves Calhoun favorites such as catfish and buffalo fish nuggets, chicken livers and gizzards, half-pound burgers, tenderloins and homemade potato chips, baked beans and potato salad.

