ALTON - Morrison’s Irish Pub, located at 200 State Street in Downtown Alton, had a soft opening last Friday and the owners would like to thank the community for all the love and support after a very successful weekend.

“We can’t thank you guys enough,” said co-owner Lisa Morrison. “Everyone was so friendly and though it was very busy, it was fun.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Most of Morrison’s food is imported from the UK, providing an authentic Irish cuisine for customers. However, due to the unexpected volume of customers over the weekend, Morrison’s decided to close their doors on Tuesday to prepare for shipment.

“It is amazing how much stuff we ran out of, I don’t think we ever imagined running out of this much of our imported food and beer,” said Morrison. “We went through over 150 pounds of potatoes.”

Morrison’s is scheduled to open back up on Wednesday, July 29.

“It’s a good problem to have I guess, but we don’t want to stay open unless everything is right,” said Morrison.

More like this: