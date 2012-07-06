Olive Oil Marketplace is a locally family owned and operated Gourmet Market, inspired by the awareness of the need to eat healthier, and cook with better ingredients. We have found more robust flavors while using extra virgin olive oils and vinegars, while enjoying the health benefits that they bring!

We are proud to offer our customers some of the finest quality 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from top Olive Farms World Wide (Morocco, Egypt, Italy, Spain, Greece) infused with natural flavors as well as Flavored Balsamic Vinegars imported from Modena, Italy. Just to name a few of the many flavors: Roasted Garlic, Italian Herb, Portobello & Garlic, Lemon Pepper Olive Oils and 18yr Traditional, Raspberry, Lemon, Mango, Chocolate Balsamic’s and many more to suit any taste buds, opening up a whole new world of cooking!

We also offer a variety of Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Coffee Beans, Kitchen Gadgets and much more.

We would welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you the finest products Italy has to offer.

Our customer’s needs are of the utmost importance. We are totally committed to meeting those needs. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals.

Located at:

108 w 3rd Street

Alton, IL. 620002

You can also enjoy the convenience of ordering on-line www.oliveoilmarketplace.com

