RIVERBEND - Halloween is creeping up on us, but it’s all treats — no tricks — this spooky season. Several parades are scheduled over the next two weeks, and your little monsters can enjoy trick-or-treating across the region. Check it out!

PARADES

ALTON:

With one of the longest-running Halloween parades in the country, Alton’s 106th annual celebration will run from 7–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The parade begins downtown at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway and will continue on Broadway to Piasa Street, where it will end at 9th Street. There are over 40 parade participants registered already. If you are unable to get out to view the Alton Halloween Parade in-person, keep an eye out for the live stream on Riverbender.com.

BETHALTO:

Bethalto Rotary will host their annual Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Floats will line up at 6 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery on Erwin Plegge Boulevard. To register your float, contact Alan Winslow at 618-977-6519. Kids are invited for a trunk-or-treat in Central Park after the parade.

EAST ALTON:

The Village of East Alton Halloween parade will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

EDWARDSVILLE:

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce invites parade-goers to line St. Louis, Vandalia and North Main Streets on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The parade will leave the Lincoln Middle School parking lot at 6:30 p.m. and end on High Street. Newsong Fellowship (201 St. Louis Street, Edwardsville) will be open as a warming center with restrooms until 8:30 p.m. If you’d rather shiver from thrills with no chills, you can watch the parade from home live on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page or a recording on the City of Edwardsville, Illinois YouTube channel.

HARTFORD:

The Village of Hartford continues their Halloween parade tradition on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Participants will line up at noon with the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. on Delmar Avenue. You can watch as floats travel down Delmar and end at the 7th Street Park. Costumes are encouraged!

SOUTH ROXANA:

The South Roxana Dad's Club Halloween Parade will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Participants will line up at 5:30 p.m. with the parade kicking off at 6 p.m. Food, drinks, and prizes will be available!

WOOD RIVER:

The Wood River Fire Department’s annual Halloween parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Floats line up at 9:30 a.m., and the parade will depart from Emerick Park at 10:30 a.m. Spectators can snag a spot along the route on Sixth Street, Ferguson Avenue or Wood River Avenue with the parade’s end at Central Park.

If you would like to add a parade to this list, please send the parade location, time, and any other details to news@riverbender.com.

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Friday, Oct. 27

Brighton: 6–9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30

Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.

Carrollton: 6–8 p.m.

East Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.

Glen Carbon: 4–9 p.m.

Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.

Grafton: 6–8 p.m.

Hartford: 6–8 p.m.

South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.

Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.

Carrollton: 6–8 p.m.

East Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.

Glen Carbon: 4–9 p.m.

Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.

Hartford: 6–8 p.m.

Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.

Roxana: 6–8 p.m.

Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

