ALTON – Euthanasia of animals in Madison County has decreased by as much as 30 percent since the Spay and Neuter Illinois Pets (SNIP) Alliance made its way on the scene.

Since its inception through Troy, Illinois-based Partners for Pets, SNIP Alliance has been providing residents of the county meeting the income prerequisites with the low-cost fixing of their animals. Due in part to their efforts, the county did not have to deal with a single pregnant animal in 2017. They were able to provide this service through community donations as well as a grant worth approximately $30,000 from the county. Unfortunately for SNIP, the former grant writer has left her position, and they have found their funding from the county cut virtually in half.

Outside of the spaying and neutering, the Alliance operates the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, which provides as many as 5,000 pounds of food and litter to low-income pet owners across the area. SNIP Alliance member Stephanie Schrage said many people will abandon or relinquish their pets to shelters when their income makes it impossible to care for them. Through that pantry, however, people are able to still provide for their furry friends.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schrage said if SNIP Alliance is to continue to make an impact in Madison County, however, they are going to require more community support to continue their mission. In fact, she makes no balls about it – literally.

SNIP Alliance will be hosting its annual Masquerspayed “No Balls Ball,” which is sponsored by Carol House Furniture. The event will be hosted at Mineral Springs Mall on April 14, and tickets are $50 per person. That price includes dinner, beer, wine, soda and a dessert. They can be purchased here. Masks are requested for the event, as it is a “Masquerspayed” party.

“Join us for an evening of drinking, dining and debauchery,” Schrage said. “The truth is, without SNIP's lifesaving efforts, more animals in the Madison County Animal Control would have to be euthanized. It's the third year for us to hold this event and we are so grateful that everyone in the community can come together for the animals. We depend on the funds raised to operate both our spay and neuter clinics and the pet food pantry.”

The event will also feature a silent auction with such items as autographed memorabilia and vacation packages.

SNIP Alliance is an Alton-based 501(c)3 non-profit, which has provided more than 6,000 low cost spay and neuter costs to the residents of Madison County.

More like this: