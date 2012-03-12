The Nature Institute's Discovery Day Camp Registration
Registration for The Nature Institute’s Discovery Day Camp is Saturday, March 17, 2012
from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Community Center, located at 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, IL.
Registration forms for 2012 camp are available for download at www.thenatureinstitute.org. Parents can bring a completed form or fill one out at the time of registration. Spots in camp are guaranteed only after submitting a $25.00 deposit, which is deducted from camp tuition, and a completed registration form. Full-week camp fees for members are $130 and $150 for non-members. Pre-k half day camps are $85 for members and $105 for non-members.
Emailed registration forms and phone-ins will be accepted on or after Monday, March 19, 2012. Please call 618-467-2521 for more information.
