Registration for The Nature Institute’s Discovery Day Camp is Saturday, March 17, 2012

from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Community Center, located at 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, IL.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration forms for 2012 camp are available for download at www.thenatureinstitute.org. Parents can bring a completed form or fill one out at the time of registration. Spots in camp are guaranteed only after submitting a $25.00 deposit, which is deducted from camp tuition, and a completed registration form. Full-week camp fees for members are $130 and $150 for non-members. Pre-k half day camps are $85 for members and $105 for non-members. 

Emailed registration forms and phone-ins will be accepted on or after Monday, March 19, 2012. Please call 618-467-2521 for more information.

More like this:

Jul 11, 2023 - “Rise Up” Music Camp Coming Up From Calvary Baptist Church

Aug 11, 2023 - TNI Adds Bigs and Littles Hiking Club To Fall Calendar

Jun 1, 2023 - L&C, Former NBA Standout Kenny Battle To Host Future All-Stars Camp In June

Sep 21, 2023 - Alton Lawyer and Former WWII POW Turns 100

Aug 2, 2023 - Odyssey Science Camp at SIUE Inspires Young Science Enthusiasts 

 