Godfrey, Ill- The Nature Institute (TNI), located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, formally welcomed its new executive director. Angela Walker-Moan was officially invited to join the TNI team in early August and has jumped right in by making sure the organization remains focused on its goals.



Walker-Moan has over 20 years of management and finance experience. She previously worked for Reebok and Fox Sports Midwest. Her children have attended TNI Discovery Day Camp and several of the organization’s educational programs throughout the years. Walker-Moan grew up hiking in what is now known as the Olin Nature Preserve.

Walker-Moan refers to TNI as a, “wonderful asset to our community.” Her goal is to increase the organization’s accessibility to the region. With her guidance, TNI will secure its future and expand the organization’s role in the Riverbend.

“Much of our recent conversations have focused around the efficiency of our operations and events,” said Walker-Moan about working with TNI staff.

She continued to say that one enhancement was creating a convenient, paperless registration option for TNI Discovery Day Camp, which will be utilized by over 400 families.

2015 TNI Discovery Day Camp, which will be in its 34th season, is the first summer where parents will be able to utilize online resources for registering their child up for the summer camp. The organization plans to do this with online payment opportunities, email correspondence and making camp packets available on their website for parents.

Walker-Moan said that the electronic move has been, “a topic of discussion for quite some time.” However, it is only now that the environmental education organization feels prepared to deliver to camp families.

Along with the online, paperless option, TNI will be offering “Camp for Christmas” to their current members.

“Members will be able to purchase a week of TNI Discovery Day Camp for a child in the month of December,” says Walker-Moan. “We want to show our appreciation to our friends that continue to support our mission year after year.”

Those interested in this special gift can find more information by visiting TheNatureInstitute.org or calling the office at (618) 466-9930.

Walker-Moan continued to say that the environmental and conservation organization’s restoration efforts will be heightened in the months of January and February 2015.

“Our trails will be closed to the public during these months, as they have been in the past.” She continued to say that this opportunity will, “allow wildlife within our 450-acres to rest and it will also permit our stewardship crew to work freely with various invasive species control techniques, such as prescribed burning.”

Guests of TNI can still enjoy their trails during the months of January and February by attending monthly TNI guided hikes, such as the organization’s monthly “Moonlight Hike”, and students will continue to be scheduled for field trips at Talahi Lodge.

Walker-Moan and other TNI staff vow to continue to remain focused on their mission of “raising awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education.”

For more information about “Camp for Christmas” or other upcoming TNI events, you may reach TNI staff at (618) 466-9930 or at info@TheNatureInstititute.org.

