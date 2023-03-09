GODFREY - The Nature Institute’s (TNI) hiking trails, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, will open April 1, and staff want to invite you to join us for a spring Hike-a-Thon.

This month-long competition will serve as a fundraiser for The Nature Institute and an encouragement to friends of The Nature Institute and all outdoor enthusiasts to take advantage of the exciting spring happenings out in the natural world. Mary Davis said it best, “To walk in nature is to witness a thousand miracles.”

Anyone, near and far, can participate in the Hike-a-Thon. You simply have to register for the event, then log your miles throughout the month of April. The full cost of registration is $27.50 which includes a t-shirt (if you sign up before March 15) and prizes for the hikers with the most miles logged and hikers that have generous donations given in their name.

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 1, when the trails open, all registered hikers can come out to The Nature Institute between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to pick up their t-shirt and hike packet and log their first miles of the competition. TNI staff will be on site and able to help walk people through how to log their miles.

Remember, you can log miles that you have hiked anywhere during the month of April! We would love to see everyone out at The Nature Institute, but your hikes/walks at Pere Marquette State Park, La Vista Park, Gordon Moore Park and beyond will also count towards your hiking miles.

To register and learn more about the Hike-a-Thon and other upcoming events, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org.

You may also reach the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

More like this: