GODFREY - Challenge your survival skills at The Nature Institute (TNI). Bring a group of friends to learn winter survival skills and complete tasks to test your knowledge. Individuals, partners and/or groups are welcome to learn, explore, and put to test their ability to survive the cold at “Family Discovery Day: Winter Survival Challenge” on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m.

This event is for those that enjoy exploring the woodlands and learning with their family. There will be several activity stations for your family to learn how to build a shelter, start a fire, and learn basic animal tracking skills. This event is $7 per person for non-members and $5 per person for TNI members. Survival skills are always a useful bag of knowledge to pull from when being outdoors becomes less than ideal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Family Discovery Day will teach adults and children how to safely build a fire and put it out, how to build a shelter that will keep you warm and dry, and how to track animals. This event would be ideal for scouts earning a badge, homeschool families looking for a fun challenge, nature lovers, and anyone with a competitive spirit. “Family Discovery Day: Winter Survival Challenge” will be held rain or shine. Please register in advance. However, if learning to survive is not your cup of tea, you can join us to learn about winter trees.

Winter tree identification is a challenge because the most recognizable part of most trees, the leaves, are not there. Come participate in the Winter Tree ID workshop also held on Saturday, January 21st starting at 1 p.m. You will learn how to identify trees by their bark and buds.

TNI educators will teach you the basics, then take you on a hike to practice your new identification skills. To register for this event or to learn of others at TNI, contact The Nature Institute at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930. Remember TNI trails are closed for public use to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With no visitors on the trails, TNI staff can heighten restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning, and cutting dangerous trees. Trails will open back up for public use on April 1, 2023. Learn more at TheNatureInstitute.org.

More like this: