On Sunday, October 28, 2012, The Nature Institute will host an Autumn Open House for the public to celebrate its history and learn more about its connections with industrialist and entrepreneur John M. Olin. The event takes place from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Talahi Lodge, located at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey.

Larry Reid, a lifelong sportsman and local John Olin buff, will begin his biographical presentation on Olin at 5:30 p.m. Live music from The Waters Trifecta will start at 4 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Guided hikes, food and refreshments will also be provided.

People of all ages are welcomed to attend this free event, but guests must RSVP by Oct. 26 to 618-466-9930 or thenatureinstitute@gmail.com.

