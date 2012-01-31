The Nature Institute, in partnership with Eddie Agha of Agha Designs, invites the public to a program of the newly formed TNI Astronomy Association on Thursday, February 16. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. outside of TNI’s Talahi Lodge at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL.

Participants will navigate the preserve with naturalist Eddie Agha to observe and record constellations. (No telescopes are needed.) They will also receive a short instructional lesson about the “Great World Wide Star Count”, learn about activities and workshops associated with the program, and find out how to join the TNI Astronomy Association. Find more information about the “Great World Wide Star Count” at www.windows2universe.org/citizen_science/starcount.

Reservations are required for this event. Please call (618) 467-2521 or email tni3@piasanet.com. For more information about the event, please call or visit TNI on Facebook.

