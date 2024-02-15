GODFREY - Test your knowledge of history, pop culture, nature and more all while helping The Nature Institute (TNI) in their mission of education, restoration and preservation.

This Trivia Night fundraiser at Godfrey KC Hall., located at 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey, Ill, will be held on Saturday, March 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and questions begin at 6:00 p.m. Tables that register and pay ahead of time cost $120 per table ($15 per person) tables that pay at the door cost $130 per table ($16.25 per person).

“We are excited to host this trivia night fundraiser again this year. Working as teams to answer fun questions is a great way to spend time with family and friends all while supporting our community.” says Ramona Pollard, Director of Outreach at The Nature Institute.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two winning teams. Guests can also win silent auction gifts. Teams are required to reserve a table up to the day of the event. Tables can be reserved at TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930.

Participants are welcome to bring snacks for their table. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from the bar and other drinks including water, soda, and tea will be provided. No outside drinks are allowed.

The Nature Institute is still looking for individuals and businesses to sponsor this event. Sponsor levels start at $150. The highest sponsor level will be mentioned in all paper and online advertisement materials.

For more information on this event and how to sponsor contact TNI at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930.

