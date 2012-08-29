The Nature Institute (TNI)has awarded three scholarships to local college students who have shown dedication to conservation in the Riverbend community. Recipients are Kristen Saale of Godfrey, James Slaughter of Alton, and David Wilton of Godfrey.

Saale, 18, is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School. She will be pursuing a degree in Speech Pathology from Truman State University. Saale has been a camper/counselor at TNI’s Discovery Day Camp for 12 years.

Slaughter, 27, is a 2003 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Missouri. He is now pursuing an M.B.A. at Missouri Baptist. Slaughter was a land steward at TNI from 2011-2012.

Wilton, 18, is a 2012 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. He is pursuing biology/pre-med degree from St. Louis University. Wilton has been a camper/counselor at TNI’s Discovery Day Camp for 12 years.

Each of these students has demonstrated a commitment to The Nature Institute’s mission: To foster an awareness and appreciation for the natural world through conservation, restoration, and education. The Nature Institute’s staff and Board of Directors wish them success in their academic endeavors.

