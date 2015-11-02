You are invited to join us for a celebration of Veterans in your community! Hospice of Southern Illinois is sponsoring a feature film, Honor Flight The Movie, a tribute to WWII Veterans on Sunday, November 8, 2015. Veterans and civilians alike, join us for a showing at the Sparta VFW at 2:00 p.m. A short program will be held right before the movie from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. honoring and celebrating all Veterans. We request everyone arrives between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Veterans and civilians can attend the movie and ceremony at no cost, but please reserve a seat to ensure we are not over capacity at the venue. Call Lisa Phillipson at 618-235-1703 or email her, lphillipson@hospice.org, today to reserve a spot because seats are limited!

Article continues after sponsor message

The Sparta VFW is providing light refreshments at no cost to attendees. Hospice of Southern Illinois is working on several surprises to celebrate our local heroes as they arrive to the event. This event kicks off a week long tribute for the Sparta VFW. You won’t want to miss any of it! Honor Flight, a heartwarming documentary about four living WWII veterans and a Midwest community coming together to give them a trip of a lifetime, a visit to the World War II memorial in Washington D.C. Watch the 2 minute trailer, http://youtu.be/GM_XBIWCfNg, and read more about the story behind the film, www.honorflightthemovie.com.

Hospice of Southern Illinois is your community not-for-profit hospice serving 27 counties in Southern Illinois since 1981. Our commitment at Hospice of Southern Illinois is to be with our patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life process and the grief experience, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information about this event, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or about hospice in general, visit our website, www.hospice.org or contact Lisa Phillipson, 800-233-1708 or lphillipson@hospice.org.

More like this: