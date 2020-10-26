ALTON - Alton Little Theater's "The Miracle Worker" production is running now Oct. 29, 30, and 31, and a Nov. 1 matinee.

"The Miracle Worker" is immortalized on stage and screen and this classic story tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. The production is a Tony and Academy-Award winning production. It is directed at Alton Little Theater by Kevin Frakes.

"The cast of 17 breathe new life into the Tony and Academy-Award winning production," said Lee Cox of ALT.

Contact (618) 462-3205 for tickets today. Also, purchase tickets at https://altonlittletheater.org/

Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2 p.m. at 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton.

Included are photos from the final dress rehearsal.

