The Milton School House is now the new home to a new massage studio: Massage at Milton LTD The Milton School House is now the new home to a new massage studio. Massage at Milton LTD. is owned and operated by Bobbi Brooks, LMT. Brooks graduated with honors from Sanford-Browns massage therapy program in 2006. In 2007 she was hired at a high end spa in Edwardsville. Originally from Alton, Brooks always wanted to someday return to her hometown. "I was given a chance to open my own business, doing a job I love, in a building I love. How could I just not do it?" Brooks stated. At the beginning of March the build began on the 400sq foot space that consists of a reception area and massage room. "The transformation from school room to massage studio was amazing and I am still in awe over how beautiful the spaced turned out." The studio opened its doors on April 19,2013. Massage at Milton LTD. offers different modalities of massage including: hot stone, deep tissue, swedish, and prenatal massage.Brooks also plans on offering discounts each month to different professionals. For example May is law enforcement, firefighter, and EMT appreciation. Offering 15% off a massage service to these professions. Appointment days are Tuesdays- Saturdays by appointment only. Gift certificates are also available. To make an appointment call 618-401-4741. Pricing can be found on the web site: www.massageatmilton.com