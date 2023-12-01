PONTOON BEACH - The enchantment of the holiday season is once again rolling through the streets of Madison County with the return of the MCT “Holiday Bus.” This tradition celebrates the spirit of giving, delivering the gift of a complimentary public bus ride to MCT passengers who step aboard one of these special buses throughout the month of December. In 2022, MCT Holiday Buses accounted for more than 3,800 free rides.

Commencing December 1 and continuing through December 31, MCT will enhance passengers’ travel experience by deploying the Holiday Bus daily on three MCT buses of varying sizes. These festive buses will embark on randomly assigned routes daily throughout the MCT service area. A delightful surprise awaits passengers boarding the Holiday Bus when they encounter a farebox playfully wrapped like a present, symbolizing the gift of a free ride. The buses may also be adorned with additional festive decor.

"Our passengers really appreciate the surprise of stepping on to an MCT Holiday Bus and receiving a free ride on that trip,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “And our drivers, who are our goodwill ambassadors year-round, love the opportunity to spread a little holiday cheer and bring some joy into the lives of the people we serve.”

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this festive tradition! Step aboard MCT, for your chance to experience a little holiday magic and joy this December.

For more information about the services offered by MCT visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-INFO (4636).

