ALTON - The Max Sports will be hosting their first sand volleyball league sponsored by Bluff City Grill.

The nine week long season will include eight weeks of league play and one week of tournament play on Thursday nights.

Participants must 16 years or older to play and registration is $275 per team.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be both an A league and B league for those wishing to play more competitively or just have fun. The winning teams for each league will receive a $60 gift card to Bluff City Grill and are invited to bring food and drinks to matches each week.

Matches begin on Thursday, May 17, and registration is due by Friday, May 11.

For more information visit www.themaxsports.com.

More like this:

Related Video: