GODFREY – Popular alternative band The Maine is playing a free show for students, as well as the general public, Sept. 4 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Auditorium at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Maine recently returned to the United States from their international Brazilian Candy tour, during which they played in Singapore, Chili and the Philippines.

“It was a lot of travel but the shows were really incredible,” said John O’Callaghan, lead singer for The Maine. “We honestly had such a blast, but it’s good to be home.”

The band recently launched its American Candy tour, featuring both paid and free shows.

“We were kind of at a juncture where we felt like we needed to do something drastically different,” O’Callaghan said. “We have teamed up with a bunch of really great places that have allowed us to rent their spots. It’s our way of giving back to the people that have given us the ability to create and play music.”

Students around campus are gearing up for the concert. Ashlyn Smith is a fan of The Main and is currently a Radio Broadcasting student at L&C.

“I am excited to see The Maine a second time, and this time from a more behind the scenes perspective,” Smith said. “I saw them once, way back in my freshman year of high school, so seeing how they've improved and how they will be playing differently is really exciting for me.”

Radio Broadcasting program coordinator and WLCA 89.9 station manager Mike Lemons is also looking forward to the show.

“It is huge for us to bring in a band with this level of talent and popularity,” Lemons said. “The Maine just toured Brazil and the Philippines, and now they are coming to our campus. I think we are all in for a real treat on the fourth."

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Opening act Beach Weather will go on at 7 p.m., followed by The Maine at 8 p.m. Seating is first come, first served, and there are no tickets since this is a free event.

For more information about WLCA 89.9, visit http://www.lc.edu/WLCA_Radio or call (618) 468-4940.

Join The Maine’s Facebook event at http://bit.ly/TheMaineatLC.

