The Madison County Republican Women's Club is for women ages 18 years and older. Children are welcomed. The Club's objectives are to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government, inform the public through political education and activity, and to work for Republican candidates in all elections. One of the major goals is to host several outreach programs for women. A scholarship will be awarded to a selected high school senior every spring. We strive to increase voter awareness and to register people to vote. We want to increase awareness on college campuses regarding the status of local Republican party. We welcome and encourage college students to be a member of our organization and membership for ages 18-25 years old is free. We meet once a month on the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wood River Public Library. Cost of membership for non students is $35.00 per year.

For additional information please call Kim at 467-0172.

