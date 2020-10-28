Edwardsville - Republican Party Chairman Ray Wesley issued the following statement:

The Republican Party believes in the men and women of Madison County, and throughout the country, that work so hard every day to produce fuels that support our local and national economies. Former Vice President Joe Biden made it clear that he, if elected, plans to work to phase out of the oil and gas industry. While he continues to waver on comments depending on the audience, it is clear that platforms like the radical Green New Deal seek the elimination of fossil fuels in our nation. We see this as a threat to thousands of good-paying local and state-wide jobs as well as families that depend on this critical source of energy for support.

Jobs such and Pipefitters, Operating Engineers, Electrical Workers, Carpenters, Teamsters, Laborers, and others will be eliminated if a Biden/Harris administration is allowed to destroy an industry that has supported so many families for four generations or more in our community.

A study completed a few short years ago shows Madison County’s only refinery has a seven (7) billion-dollar impact on the local economy affecting hundreds of support businesses as well as thousands of citizens on a daily basis. Elimination of these jobs will have a devastating effect on our local community’s ability to sustain public safety, education, and other services we have come to depend on. Without revenue generated through the tax levies on the refinery as well as property taxes of the hundreds of thousands of homeowners employed in the region these public services will be destroyed.

The Democratic slate of candidates from Biden all the way down-ballot want to focus all their rhetoric on the pandemic so they don’t have to discuss their agenda which would jeopardize good jobs in our community, raise taxes on citizens and destroy our constitutional rights.

We urge you to consider your future when deciding the social and economic direction you would like to see our great country move toward this election cycle. The Republican Party stands with the families supported by the fossil fuel industry and against the radical progressive agenda that threatens them.

