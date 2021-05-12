The Madison County CTE Office Is Proud To Announce This Year's Madison County CTE Award Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Madison County CTE office is proud to announce this year's Madison County CTE award winners. Each are outstanding individuals who excel at what they do and are great representatives and champions of CTE. 2020 CTE Student of the Year - Carson Hallgren, Alton High School 2020 CTE Teacher of the Year - Kevin King, Triad High School 2020 CTE Support Staff of the Year - Vicki Lehman, Alton High School 2020 Administrator of the Year - Dr. Rodney Winslow - Principal, Triad High School Article continues after sponsor message 2020 CTE Business Supporter of the Year - The City of Collinsville 2021 CTE Students of the Year - Arron Spangler, Alton High School, Max Forbes, Granite City High School 2021 CTE Teacher of the Year - Regina Birch, Alton High School 2021 CTE Support Staff of the Year- Melissa "Lisa" Lucker, Civic Memorial High School 2021 CTE Business Supporter of the Year - Boeashans and Company Builders Recognition of Leadership in CTE - Tricia Blackard, Madison County Assistant Regional Superintendent More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. ACSL Wine Tasting, Eastern MO Beekeepers, & Beyond the Shelves!