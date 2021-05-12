The Madison County CTE Office Is Proud To Announce This Year's Madison County CTE Award Winners
The Madison County CTE office is proud to announce this year's Madison County CTE award winners. Each are outstanding individuals who excel at what they do and are great representatives and champions of CTE.
2020 CTE Student of the Year - Carson Hallgren, Alton High School
2020 CTE Teacher of the Year - Kevin King, Triad High School
2020 CTE Support Staff of the Year - Vicki Lehman, Alton High School
2020 Administrator of the Year - Dr. Rodney Winslow - Principal, Triad High School
2020 CTE Business Supporter of the Year - The City of Collinsville
2021 CTE Students of the Year - Arron Spangler, Alton High School, Max Forbes, Granite City High School
2021 CTE Teacher of the Year - Regina Birch, Alton High School
2021 CTE Support Staff of the Year- Melissa "Lisa" Lucker, Civic Memorial High School
2021 CTE Business Supporter of the Year - Boeashans and Company Builders
Recognition of Leadership in CTE - Tricia Blackard, Madison County Assistant Regional Superintendent
