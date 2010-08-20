Book Signing: September 11, 2010

Author to discuss cycling mystery

“Friday Nights at the Museum,” with author David Herlihy as guest speaker, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the Alton Museum of History and Art, 2809 College Avenue, Alton.

Herlihy will discuss his book, “The Lost Cyclist,” about a man who rode a bicycle around the world during the late 1800’s and his mysterious disappearance.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Friday Nights at the museum will take place on Saturday for this occasion because of Herlihy’s schedule.

Books will be available for sale and signing after the event.

The cost is $3.00 for adults and $1.00 for children under 12 years of age.

Call (618) 463-2763 for more information.

More like this: