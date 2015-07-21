GRAFTON - The Loading Dock Bar and Grill invites the public to join in on the 4th of July Fireworks festivities that have been rescheduled for this Friday, July 24th at dusk.

The original plan for the fireworks was cancelled due to the high waters flooding the City of Grafton. There have been many changes in the reschedule date, but the city finally locked in this Friday as the concrete date for the Independence Day celebration.

“The Loading Dock is the best spot in Grafton to watch the fireworks,” said Peter Allen owner and operator of The Loading Dock. “They are set off in the grassy area next to the Boatworks building so you couldn’t ask for a better view.”

Live entertainment will be provided by Scott & Karl, a dynamic duo very familiar with the Loading Dock. Scott and Karl are regular musicians at the Dock, entertaining the staff and patrons every other Friday night.

The Loading Dock is also hosting the popular Riverside Flea Market in the Boatworks warehouse building on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

