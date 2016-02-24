Mustang Mardi Gras Celebration is great fun and carnival for adults that it continues into March. The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, in partnership with the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, plans the inaugural Mustang Mardi Gras Celebration, March 12, 2016 @ 6 pm in the Atrium Hotel Ballroom, 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois; (the Cash Bar Saloon doors swing open at 5pm) Funds raised support the organizations mission to rescue America’s wild mustang horses & burros and help advance its public education programs to raise awareness of the im-portant role these historical, living, legendary animals play in America’s western history. Legendary Mustang Sanctuary developed and supports two formal education programs which include internships for students studying Veterinary Medicine and Equine Sciences. An application pro-cess is in place for these programs.

Tickets for the Mustang Mardi Gras Celebration are $25 and includes the dinner, a magic show with award winning magician/illusionist, Chris Carpunky and the Dixie Dudes and Dance Band preforming traditional, authentic New Orleans jazz music and old-time rock n’ roll for dance! There will be door prizes, games and much more. Tickets are available at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center in Alton; Alton’s Convention & Visitors Bureau and on line, click here.

For additional information, please call Kathy at 618 616-8875. Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity located in the village of

Alhambra, in Madison County, Illinois.

Ticket purchase and RSVP are available until March 7. Party tables for eight to 10 people may be reserved by contacting Kathy at 618 616-8875 or e-mail mustangsanctuary@yahoo.com. Tickets may not be available at the door.

