Patrick G. KingThe law firm of MillerKing is proud to announce that its attorney, Patrick G. King, has become a certified/approved Mediator by Illinois State Bar Association. Patrick is approved to serve as a Mediator in lawsuits and civil cases. Mediation is non-binding alternative dispute resolution process to settle and resolve cases and legal issues. A Mediator serves as a neutral third-party trained in the law and dispute resolution process to bring closure and resolution.

In addition to Mediation, Patrick practices and concentrates in the areas of Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, and Municipal Law representing City of Alton’s Civil Service Commission, Village of New Douglas, Village of Glen Carbon Police Commission, Village of Maryville Police & Fire Commission, and Village of St. Jacob Zoning Board Administrator.

Patrick has received the highest rating – AV Preeminent – for legal ability and ethics through a peer review process by Martindale-Hubbell. Patrick is Past President of Madison County Bar Association and Past President of Alton-Wood River Bar Association. He is a member of Alton-Wood River Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, The Missouri Bar, American Bar Foundation (Fellow), and American Bar Association.

MillerKing LLC is a comprehensive law firm comprising of seven attorneys and staff team members representing clients throughout Central & Southern Illinois and St. Louis Metropolitan Area. MillerKing practices in the areas of Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Criminal, Estate Planning, Probate, Small Business Advising, Family Law, and Municipal Law.

MillerKing is located at 2410 State Street, Alton, IL 62002. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact MillerKing at (618) 462-8405, www.MillerKingLaw.com, or www.facebook.com/PatrickKingLaw

