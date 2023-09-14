ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. Below is information about upcoming/current road closures – Sept. 14, 2023 Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street remains closed to all traffic, with blocks north of Hamilton Avenue closing in the coming weeks.

Please use US 67 and/or Alby Streets to the east to traverse north-south in lieu of using Belle Street. A major road closure will start on September 18th with the closure of the intersection of State Street and Madison Avenue. Southbound State Street traffic will be asked to use the detour of Jefferson Street to Grand Avenue to State Street. Alternatively, southbound traffic that previously used State Street can also utilize US 67 or Alby Streets to head south through town. The closure of this intersection is expected to last several weeks.

More detailed information regarding access to Bo’s Hardware and Maher Automotive is included with this release. Access to Bo’s Hardware and Maher Automotive should use Belle Street, south from 20th Street, for easy access to these businesses. Traffic coming from the south, trying to reach businesses along this stretch, should utilize US 67 or Alby Street north to 20th Street, then west to Belle Street, and back south. The intersection at Marshall/Belle Street will be closed sometime in the coming weeks, and with that closure, parking for Bo’s Hardware no longer be able to access his parking lot. Parking will be along Belle Street. Access to Maher’s will be thru their north parking lot entrance, with a one lane access provided around the barricades to their lot.

Please note that access to Maher’s parking lot is only for their business, with no thru access beyond their parking lot. Road Closures Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

