ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane closures will be encountered on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge in Alton this upcoming week. The lane closures are needed for bridge inspection.

Weather permitting, the lane closures will take place on weekdays from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, July 2, as follows:

June 22 and June 23, the southbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

June 24 to June 26, the northbound right lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

June 29 and June 30, the southbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

July 1 and July 2, the northbound right lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

