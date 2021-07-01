The Hunt for 10K Starts Today at 10am!

All clue videos will go live at that time.

Grand Prize of $10,000!

Cash Quest begins July 1st at 10:01am CST

Cash Quest ends August 31st at 11:59pm CST

Individuals can enter the game at anytime without registering

12 hidden treasures worth $1200 dollars in cash combined

12 secret locations across the Greater St. Louis MSA

8 weeks of extraordinary treasure hunting

12 YouTube Video Quest Lines/Clue Videos will be released July 1st

Rules:

If/when talking or interacting with strangers, business owners, or community workers, all participants must be polite and respectful. We do not want any complaints that may ruin the treasure hunt for other participants or teams.

Hidden treasure finds can be cashed out immediately by following directions inside the individual treasure

Automatic disqualification for Cheating, Stealing, Sabotaging, Trespassing, Criminal Activity, Collusion with Opposing Teams, Breaking the Law in any way.

Any individual or team that finds and recovers 10 of the 12 hidden treasures will be eligible to win the grand prize of $10,000.00. To qualify for the Grand Prize:

When treasure is found, finder must take a selfie with three components in photo, self/treasure/hiding spot.

In addition, finder must take screen shot of google or apple maps pinpointing location.

One person or one team must locate 10 of the 12 hidden treasures and document as specified above

Team or Individuals must report found treasures within 24 hours of discovery to qualify.

If no one finds 10 treasures to claim the grand prize, we will have a consolation prize drawing. 10 envelopes with a secret multiplier inside, from 1-10 so if the person or team with the most found treasure boxes pulls an envelope they will increase their prize found by the multiplier inside the envelope they pull.

In case of a tie, the winner will be the first individual or team to submit their findings base on their submission timestamp.

These rules are the rules, the decision of the Wildlife Command Center, the event host, is final.

Origin of Cash Quest

Cash Quest was created by Michael Beran, the owner of the Wildlife Command Center. Michael is an avid fan and player of Pokemon Go and noticed how much fun kids were having at a local Easter Egg Hunt when the idea hit him to create something that could bring that type of joy to adults and get whole families active in the outdoors. After a year of people being locked away on their homes dealing with the pandemic he thought a treasure hunt would be a fun way to get people back out into nature with their family and friends to embark on real life adventures.

“I rescue people from wild animals daily, I am in tune with nature, I read animal body language and animal signs. Getting people, the public out in nature may stimulate a sense of involvement. Wildlife Command Center is a conservation, nature-based business, and bringing nature back to the public is a key to our success.” – Michael Beran

About Wildlife Command Center

Wildlife Command Center is committed to providing safe wildlife rescue. Michael Beran, Chance Beran and their team have been practicing bare hands rescue for animals such as bats, squirrels, skunks, and hawks since Wildlife Command Center began. We have rescued hundreds of animals.

About Michael Beran

Michael E Beran is a native to Louisiana, born in 1965 he moved around with his military family until 1972 where they made residence in Deville, Louisiana. Michael was literally raised in the swamps of Louisiana and he called Catahoula Swamp his playgrounds. His love for animals, animal training and rescue got him involved in film and TV in the 2000's, since then he has developed that love for animals into a company that services the entertainment industry and homeowners alike.

