LIVINGSTON - For all of you Wizards, Witches and even Muggles out there, the “Harry’s Horcrux Hunt” Road Rallye will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14th, starting at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Livingston. This local October tradition promises a fun-filled evening as participants drive to discover clues, compete in challenges, and solve puzzles with the Harry Potter stories/movies as a basis for the theme. But, please note, this Rallye is open to only the first 70 cars to register.

Vehicles will be registered/allowed to enter the park at 4:30 p.m. All of the Rallye students of Hogwarts will have a chance to create their own wands once their car is registered and will learn some protection spells at the Livingston Park before the first car leaves around 6:30 p.m. Something new this year will be a character costume contest so it’s time to start digging through your closet, getting out that glue gun and putting that outfit together! The contest and spell lessons should begin around 6:00 p.m. or a little after so please make sure your team is there then to see and learn!

Once again this year, Rallyers can participate in the regular version of the Rallye or opt out with the “Rallye Lite” version (explained below). Both versions cost $10 per person, with children 12 and under being free. Awards will be presented for the top finishers in both the regular Rallye and the Rallye Lite categories.

Participants will drive a pre-determined route and find clues, complete challenges and solve puzzles. There will also be a “Rallye Lite” version that allows participants to opt out of the puzzles, but still do the challenges and go through all of the themed-stops. Organizers suggest “Rallye Lite” is a good option for first-time rallyers or those with children.

Rallye participants are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food to the park on Oct. 14th for a chance at special raffle prizes donated by area businesses (the current list of donors will be published next week). The food contributions collected that night will be used for the holiday food baskets in the Livingston and Williamson community. Those bringing food items will be able to submit one entry per each food item contributed.

Any business or individual who would be interested in donating toward this raffle that have not already received a donation request can contact Beth Atwood at 618-531-7685; all contributions are greatly appreciated!

Veteran Rallyers know to study the current year’s theme as much as possible, but all participants want to be sure to visit the Livingston Road Rallye Facebook page frequently. Potential clues, hints, and other breaking information/updates for “Harry’s Horcrux Hunt” will only be found on this social media site, which can be accessed by searching for “ Livingston Road Rallye ” on Facebook. The Rallye is sponsored by the Livingston Park Association and the funds raised from this event are used to support the Livingston/Williamson Holiday Food Baskets project.

