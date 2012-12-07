ALTON, IL – Jacoby Arts Center presents its second annual holiday art show, sale, and open house on Saturday, December 15. The celebration continues on Sunday, December 16 as well.

On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, the Center will host its monthly family-friendly free art activity known as ArtSplash and the Lewis and Clark Handweavers’ Guild will be giving live demonstrations as well.

Immediately following, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., there will be hands-on art demonstrations for all ages, a storyteller, face painting, live music, tours of our artist studios, an ice cream sundae bar, and hot cocoa. For the holidays and throughout the year, the arts center offers one-of-a-kind fine crafted gifts, including a diverse collection of art, music, literature, classes, gift certificates, and more for everyone on your holiday gift list. The Center’s retail shop is also offering 10 percent off all purchases between now and December 22; members of Jacoby Arts Center will receive an additional 10 percent discount.

On the following day, Sunday, December 16, the Arts Center will offer even more opportunities to celebrate the spirit of the season. At 1 p.m. Dr. Martha J. Ehrlich, Associate Professor, Art History, Emerita, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will present a free art history lecture concerning two-dimensional artworks in a variety of media, such as paintings, engravings and drawings on various surfaces ranging from stones and cave walls to paper. She will also discuss the purposes of these works, stressing early examples done to ensure success of an entire group of people and later artworks made to benefit elites.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later Sunday evening, Live at Jacoby presents a special engagement concert with Canadian recording artist Tia McGraff, who will be performing folk and Americana holiday music. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased in person at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, Lost Arts and Antiques in Edwardsville, or by phone with a credit card through the Center.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

More like this: