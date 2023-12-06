Just in time for Christmas, Hayner Public will host its second annual Local Author Book, where you can meet thirty local authors, buy their books, and have them signed. The event will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the courtyard outside of Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall (between the mall and JC Penney).

The event will feature library card registration, showcase items in the Library of Things, and other library highlights. There will also be activities, crafts, and story times for the kids.

You can browse and make purchases—and be sure to leave some time to explore Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall. The Friends of Hayner Library will also have items for sale at the event.

Find a new favorite author and stock up your book collection to keep you busy during the approaching cold winter. What is more inviting than a stack of books to ease your cabin fever? The books also make a great Christmas present or stocking stuffer!

"There are so many talented and creative authors in our community. One of the library's missions as a community resource is to support lifelong learning. So, holding a book fair seemed like a natural fit. It gives us a chance to show off the library's services, programs, and materials to the public, and it also gives our local authors, many of whom are library patrons themselves, the chance to bring their books to a wider audience," says Mary Cordes, Executive Director of The Hayner Public Library District.

Please plan to join us—bring the family and support local talent.

