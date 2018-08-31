Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY - Friday night is the opening of The Great Godfrey Maze at Glazebrook Park and organizers can’t wait to cut the ribbon at 5:45 p.m. and start the lines moving.

“The anticipation is strong,” Godfrey Park and Recreation Department Director Todd Strubhart said. “The zip line will be exciting and we are fortunate to have it open again this year.”

The maze opens this weekend, on Aug. 31, and will be open through Oct. 28. During the last days of the maze season, things get a little spooky in the stalks. This year, Oct. 5 is the date on which the maze begins to be haunted. This year is a bit different from previous years, Strubhart said. Hours are now 6-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 6 p.m. on Sundays. Maze fees are $6 for people 12 and older, $4 for kids 6-11 years old and free for kids under 5. This year's theme is "Welcome To The Jungle" referencing the movie “Jumanji.”

“The whole idea is to have a jungle theme based off the movie,” Strubhart said. “We want people to discover Godfrey and be amazed at our Great Godfrey Corn Maze.”

Themes will also play a role in this year's corn maze season. Strubhart said Sept. 15 will be “Glow Night,” and Sept. 29 will be this year's Fall Festival. The Little Mister and Miss Maze contest is held, among other offerings such as vendors and food trucks.

Food trucks will also be offered during Oct. 6 First Responder and Military Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during which any person who fits that description gets in for free with their military ID or professional badge.

Oct. 13 will also feature a Kids' Fest with pumpkin and face painting, along with other activities. That will last from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Another event will be held Oct. 20 with ghost stories at the gazebo. Oct. 26 will be a spooky movie night, and Oct. 28 – the Dog Daze at the Maze, during which canine pals are invited to travel the paths with their human companions.

Outside of the maze itself, other nearby attractions at the park include: the reopening of the dual zip line and a jumping pillow – both of which have weight restrictions, as well as $2 hay rides and trips on the cow train.

The corn crib will still be available for kids under 11, and a mini-maze exists near the bounce pillow.

Maze Pricing 2018:

Regular Maze - $6.00 (12 & UP) $4.00 (6-11) Free (5 & UNDER)

Haunted Maze - $6.00 (not recommended for children under 10)

Jumping Pillow - $2.00

Zip Line - $4.00

Hay Ride - $2.00

Cow Train - $2.00

Corn Crib (5 & Under) – Free

Mini-Maze - Free

Fall Festival – September 29th

Little Miss & Mister Maze – 4 p.m. Pageant time

Concessions available - Ranging from $.50 - $3.00

Various Souvenirs ranging from - $.50 - $5.00

Combo Pricing - $12.00 adult $10.00 Child

Group Pricing 15 or more - $8.00 (Hay wagon, Cow Train, Jumping Pillow, Maze)

Combo Unlimited - $30.00 (Includes Maze, Cow train, Hay Wagon, Jumping Pillow, and Zip Line)

Unlimited Zip Line - $20.00

Souvenir Shirts - $15.00

