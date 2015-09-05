GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department got a head start with its fall activities with the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of The Great Godfrey Corn Maze at 6:00 p.m. this past Friday, Sept. 4 at Glazebrook Park.

“The Fabulous Fox Theater is welcoming back the national tour of Wicked this December and they wanted a special way to promote the show,” Director of Parks and Recreation Kimberly Caughran said, “They contacted us to see if were were interested in working with them in designing a Wicked corn maze.”

Along with her department members and maze employees, the group thanked everyone for their ongoing support. Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick did the honors of cutting the ribbon after speaking of his gratitude to the Fabulous Fox Theater for approaching the village with the amazing idea of a “Wicked” maze.

Article continues after sponsor message

The corn maze spans over seven acres of corn, although about half of that is cut down to form the maze design. All of the trails combined measure to over two and a half miles.

When asked about how the Parks and Rec trims down all of the corn for the design, Caughran was tightlipped.

“We keep how we do it a secret,” Caughran said, “so we’ll just let you think it’s magic.”

There is fun for everyone at the Great Godfrey Corn Maze this year. Little visitors are welcomed to wallow in the famous Corn Crib, ride on the Wicked-themed cow train, and take a cruise down the park’s zipline. Maze are also welcomed to enjoy the amenities inside Glazebrook Park that are open year-round.

More like this:

Related Video: