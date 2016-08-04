SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Goshen Market is thriving in its 20th season, welcoming visitors of all ages and their furry friends. Over 60 vendors participate every Saturday morning. The Goshen is set up rain or shine from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Downtown Edwardsville.

At the market, visitors will find a wide variety of fresh produce, naturally raised meats, baked goods, pottery, jewelry, fine arts, honey, soaps, seedlings, and fresh cut flowers. The Goshen also features local musicians most Saturdays.

“It’s a grassroots effort by local business people and citizens who decided Edwardsville was a really good town to live in except that it did not have a farmers market”, said Market Master Sherry Chase.

For children, the Goshen offers a program called Market Sprouts. This program focuses on educating kids and their parents on the importance of eating local produce. Each week, a specialty crop is donated by a vendor for the children to taste test.

“Although it is volunteer based and privately run, the city still strongly supports the Goshen,” said the Market Master.

For more information regarding the Goshen market, visit their website at http://www.goshenmarket.org/, or their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Land-of-Goshen-Community-Market-108788619163742/?fref=ts .

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

