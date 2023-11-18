EDWARDSVILLE - Principal Partner and Owner Beth Gori, Managing Partner Sara Salger and Partner Jason Epps of The Gori Law Firm were recently invited to join The National Trial Lawyers – National Asbestos/Mesothelioma Top 10. This specialty organization comprises the nation's top trial lawyers from each state or region. Members of the organization demonstrate qualities of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile.

“This invitation is an incredible honor,” said Salger. “Throughout the years, our goal has always been to better serve individuals and families who have been affected by asbestos exposure or a mesothelioma diagnosis. This recognition is a testament to our firm's work and offers us more opportunities to showcase that work to our clients.”

The Asbestos/Mesothelioma Top 10 is one of the 20 specialty organizations by The National Trial Lawyers. These organizations cover almost every area of the legal profession, including class action, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation and product liability. As a legal resource, The National Trial Lawyers is dedicated to providing tools for those looking for legal counsel and for attorneys.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a nationwide asbestos litigation firm, The Gori Law Firm has proudly served clients in Edwardsville, New Orleans, New York, Washington, D.C. and Orlando since it was formed in 2008. To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its asbestos litigation practice, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm. For more information about The National Trial Lawyers, visit https://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering from asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: