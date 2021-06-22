EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is excited to announce it has been named a Top Workplace in the St. Louis region. The list, which features 151 companies throughout the region, was published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18. Employees from each organization were asked to fill out an anonymous survey describing their place of employment and why it should be featured as a Top Workplace.

Since its inception in 2008, The Gori Law Firm has seen significant growth. Now, with nearly 200 employees and 10 offices nationwide, including locations in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, Washington, D.C. and New York City, the firm is one of the leading asbestos litigation firms in the country. Along with recovering over $3 billion for its clients, The Gori Law Firm has also been committed to its community involvement, donating over $3 million to more than 300 charities and organizations.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized for our efforts to make our firm a fulfilling work environment for all our employees and would like to thank each and every one of them for contributing to this honor,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “At The Gori Law Firm, we genuinely love what we do, and we are excited to continue to share our efforts with the community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Organizations featured on the Top Workplaces list not only received recognition from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but they also have the opportunity to gather feedback regarding employee engagement and company culture through their survey results. This is the 10th consecutive year the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has partnered with the Philadelphia-based company Energage to rank and publish the list.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit: www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: