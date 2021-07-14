EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized and based in Edwardsville, Ill., is proud to announce attorneys Jason Epps and Bob Marcus have been named the firm’s newest partners. Both attorneys will be working in the Edwardsville location.

Jason Epps joined The Gori Law Firm while completing his law degree at Southern Illinois University School of Law. As an attorney, he is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri and focuses his career on assisting individuals who have been injured by asbestos. To date, Epps has helped hundreds of individuals navigate the complexities of receiving financial recovery in his main practice areas of asbestos litigation, product liability litigation and plaintiff personal injury.

Bob Marcus represents injured workers, individuals and families in all areas of personal injury including trucking, motorcycle and auto accidents, nursing home negligence, and the Federal Employers’ Liability Act (FELA). Throughout his career at the firm, he has obtained multimillion-dollar awards for his clients. Marcus is recognized for his victory in the Supreme Court of the United States, in protection of the FELA.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jason and Bob are passionate about the work they do for our firm, and we are excited to welcome them as partners,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “Both have obtained significant results for our clients in our main practice of asbestos litigation and for our personal injury division as well.”

Epps and Marcus are two of the nearly 200 individuals employed by The Gori Law Firm. Since it was established in 2008, the firm has grown to now include 10 offices, with several located in the Metro East as well as across the country. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit: www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: