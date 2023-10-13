EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law firm recently announced the hiring of Kevin Milano as its newest associate attorney. Milano joins the firm’s asbestos litigation team in New Orleans, where he represents individuals affected by asbestos and ensures they receive the compensation they deserve. Milano began his legal career as a prosecutor in Baton Rouge, L.A. He then practiced personal injury law before joining the Gori Law Firm.

“Kevin’s experience and dedication to his work make him a valuable asset to our firm and our clients,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We are excited to welcome him as part of our team in New Orleans and watch him succeed.”

Milano received his juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, L.A., in 2013. Prior to law school, he received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of New Orleans. During his time at Southern University Law Center, he received the CALI Excellence Award for Admirable + Law and Religion.

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering from asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: