EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law firm announced today its recipients of the 2024 Super Lawyers distinction. This year, seven attorneys were recognized, including Owner and Principal Partner Beth Gori-Gregory, Managing Partner Sara Salger, Partners Jason Steinmeyer, Chris Layloff, David Aubry, and Bob Marcus, and attorney Samira Bode. Super Lawyers published the annual list on January 25, 2024.

Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas for their high level of peer recognition and professional advancements. Only five percent of attorneys in Illinois have the honor of being named Super Lawyers.

Over the years, several attorneys from The Gori Law Firm have received Super Lawyer distinctions, and the list continues to grow as the years go on. Attorneys have also received consecutive recognition. Salger, in particular, has been named a Super Lawyer for eight years.

“We’re extremely proud to see several of our attorneys awarded this recognition – some for the first time and others for several years, now,” said Salger. “This award is a testament to their work and dedication to our clients and their growth and contributions to the legal field.”

The award announcement is published annually in Super Lawyers Magazines and nationwide in magazines and newspapers. To learn more about Super Lawyers, visit www.SuperLawyers.com. For more information about The Gori Law Firm and their attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

