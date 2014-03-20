Edwardsville, Il. March 20, 2014 –The Goddard School located in Edwardsville always strives to be a step ahead, especially when it comes to parent/teacher collaboration. And now they have taken this collaboration to the next level beginning May 1, 2014—utilizing the latest, most up-to-date resources that facilitate parent connection including an innovative new tool called “Tadpoles.”

Barbara A. Burrows, on-site owner, Meagan Hickmann, Director of Operations and the entire faculty are committed to open and daily communications, updating parents on their child’s care, activities and accomplishments. Teachers can now instantly share daily activity reports, photos, videos, messages and alerts with parents via email or text messages during the school day. “Tadpoles” will help to connect parents with their children throughout the day—and the parents love having this info at their fingertips.

Parents are encouraged to drop in for a tour and see “Tadpoles” in action or call 618.692.9464 directly. The Goddard School will have it on display at their Foodology Garden Open House on Saturday, May 3, 2014 from 8 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Come for Tadpoles but stay for the pancakes and sausage!

The Goddard School®: Celebrating 25 Years of Learning through Play. Learning for fun. Learning for life.? The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture

children into respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School’s AdvancED and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.? Learning Program reaches more than 45,000 students in nearly 400 Goddard Schools in 35 states. The Goddard School’s comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success.

To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com .

