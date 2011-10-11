Edwardsville, ILL., October 11, 2011…The Goddard School in Edwardsville will host a ribbon cutting and open house event on Oct. 19, 2011 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the opening of its new Annex for before- and after-school care programs. The Annex, which will be located above Peel Wood Fired Pizza and What to Wear at The Park at Plum Creek, allows The Goddard School in Edwardsville to make room for more infants, toddlers, and pre-school aged children as well as children up to the age of 12.

The ribbon cutting will be held in conjunction with the Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce and the RiverBend Growth Association. Tours and an open house with refreshments will immediately follow the 4 p.m. ribbon cutting. The event is open to the public. The new Goddard School shuttle bus will be on hand for touring and to offer brief rides for children.

Barbara Burrows, owner of The Goddard School, is thrilled with the expansion. “We have always strived to provide the best care for our families and have found that the smallest conveniences go a long way with our parents. By offering a before- and after-school program, our families can further expose their children to the Goddard method of learning and also have the luxury of making one stop in the morning and evening, receiving continuous care from us. In addition to before- and after-school care, we are also open for summer camps and when the school district is closed for holiday breaks and teacher conferences.”

The Annex will also offer tutoring, homework assistance and computer labs to the Goddard School curriculum and will also play host to a variety of kid’s clubs, including foreign language, creative kids, growing up green, lights-camera-action, mega bytes, rolling through the dough and secret garden to name a few.

For those enrolled in the program, traditional busing transportation will be provided before and after school to and from schools within the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon School District.

If you are interested in learning more about the Annex at The Goddard School in Edwardsville or about attending the ribbon cutting and open house event, please visit www.goddardschool.com or call (618) 692-9464.

