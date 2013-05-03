The Goddard School in Edwardsville will be hosting an Open House and Ice Cream Social event on Tues., May 7 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Goddard School is located in Edwardsville at 801 & 921 S. Arbor Vitae, in The Park at Plum Creek and offers enrichment programs for early childhood development and beyond, also offering summer camp for school aged children from 6-10 years of age.

The Open House will include tours of both schools, crafts for children and of course, ice cream! This event is open to the public. Families that register their child during the Open House will benefit from free registration for summer and fall registration.

Barbara Burrows, owner of The Goddard School, is thrilled with her ever-expanding list of social and academic programs for her students. “We have always strived to provide the best care for our families and our integrated enrichment programs help to foster a child’s self-esteem and set the foundation for a well-rounded and healthy lifestyle. We also make learning fun with our F.L.E.X. Learning Program - an approach that has proven to be successful nationwide.”

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are interested in learning more about The Goddard School in Edwardsville or about attending the Ice Cream Social and Open House event, please visit www.goddardschool.com or call (618) 692-9464.

Located at 801 and 921 South Arbor Vitae off of Plum Street in The Park at Plum Creek development, The Goddard School located in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 and since has attracted more than 600 families.





About The Goddard School®

The Goddard School®: Celebrating 25 Years of Learning through Play.

Learning for fun. Learning for life.SM The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School’s AdvancED and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.SM Learning Program reaches more than 45,000 students in 390+ Goddard Schools in 35 states. The Goddard School’s comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com.

More like this:

Related Video: