Children’s Book Author Jennifer Ward to Sign Books

Edwardsville, IL., JULY 14, 2011 . . . Join The Goddard School in Edwardsville this Saturday, July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. for its annual Children’s Expo and family “nearly new” garage sale. Open to the public, this free event will also feature a bounce house, a visit from Elmo and Dora, live music, crafts and games, blood drives, refreshments and a visit from children’s book author, Jennifer Ward

Tours of the planned Annex at The Goddard School will also be available for those interested in before-school and after-school programs. All new families interested in touring The Goddard School and/or the new Annex will receive free registration the day of the Expo. . The Goddard School is located at 821 Arbor Vitae near The EDGE Bank and Peel Wood Fired Pizza.

For more information about The Goddard School in Edwardsville, the Goddard School way of learning, or the Children’s Expo, please visit www.goddardschool.com or call (618) 692-9464.

