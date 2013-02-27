The Goddard School in Edwardsville is now enrolling for its popular summer program open to children ages 6 weeks to 10 years. The summer program, with its theme Children & Nature, will begin in May and conclude in mid August 2013. The camp will include programs specific to each age category, including school-aged children who will attend the program at the new Annex above Peel Wood Fired Pizza and What to Wear. Register fast as there are only 40 openings in the school-aged program.

Part of Goddard Systems, Inc., The Goddard School in Edwardsville follows a learn-through-play philosophy, which celebrates the individual potential of each child. The summer program was created to prepare children for school readiness while creating joyful, lasting summer memories offered at traditional summer camps. Activities include water play, themed activities, outdoor exploration, gardening, physical fitness and more.

“Our summer program is very popular with our children and parents as we try to make it as fun as it is beneficial to the child’s development. We have an amazing theme selected for our 2013 Summer Camp where we will explore many areas of curriculum including Language Arts, Math, Creative Art, Science and Nature, Social Science, Music and Movement, Motor Skills and Computer,” said Barbara Burrows, owner.

Some weekly theme examples include:

· Where the Birds Are (Bird Calls and Sounds)

· Garden Buds

· Pen Pals and Flat Stanley

· Nature Rocks

· Classic Hikes of N. America (make your own walking stick)

· Art in the Garden

· National Geographic Kids

· Plants and Nature

· Diversity on Earth/Endangered Species of the Earth

· Geocaching

· Scavenger and Treasure Hunt

· Camping Out

· End of Summer Camp Family Camp Out in the backyard of the Main School!

Those interested in attending the 2013 Summer Camp program – Children & Nature - should contact The Goddard School in Edwardsville at (618) 692-9464. Space is limited.

Located at 801 South Arbor Vitae off of Plum Street in The Park at Plum Creek development, The Goddard School located in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 and since has attracted more than 400 families.

About The Goddard School® - The Goddard School®: Celebrating 25 Years of Learning through Play.

Learning for fun. Learning for life. The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School’s AdvancED and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.SM Learning Program reaches more than 45,000 students in 390+ Goddard Schools in 35 states. The Goddard School’s comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com.

