When leadership gets better, everyone benefits. Whether at church, school, business, or home, people are leading every day in a culture that is constantly changing and redefining itself. This August 8th & 9th, thousands of leaders across the world will meet for The Global Leadership Summit, a two-day, world-class leadership event experienced by more than 170,000 leaders around the world. The Summit, telecasted live from the Willow Creek Association in Chicago, is available to attend locally through First Baptist Church Maryville. This year’s lineup of outstanding speakers includes:

Bill Hybels, Founder and Senior Pastor, Willow Creek Community Church

Gen. Colin Powell, Former U.S. Secretary of State

Dr. Brené Brown, Research Professor, University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work

Mark Burnett, Four-time Emmy Award Winner, Executive Television Producer

Vijay Govindarajan, Top 50 Management Thinker

Patrick Lencioni, Founder and President, The Table Group, Best-selling Author

Liz Wiseman, President, The Wiseman Group, WSJ Bestselling Author, Leadership and Strategy Consultant

Oscar Muriu, Senior Pastor, Nairobi Chapel, Kenya

Dr. Henry Cloud, Acclaimed Leadership Expert, Best-selling Author

Chris Brown, Co-Senior Pastor and Teaching Pastor, North Coast Church

Joseph Grenny, Co-Founder, VitalSmarts; Best-selling Author

Bob Goff, Founder and CEO, Restore International; Attorney

Andy Stanley, Founder and Senior Pastor, North Point Ministries



To register to attend The Global Leadership Summit at First Baptist Church Maryville, visit: http://www.fbmaryville.org/tgls.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

More like this: