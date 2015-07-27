EDWARDSVILLE - When someone walks into The Gingham Buffalo, located at 6620 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, they will immediately be transported into an interior designer’s paradise.

The Gingham Buffalo is a home décor store that sells furniture, lighting fixtures, accessories, and much more. Contrary to what some believe, GB is not your typical run-of-the-mill décor store. The Gingham Buffalo provides a variety of services to make one’s home look flawless, including interior design, restyling, closet organization, window treatments, and painting consultations. Apothecary jars, candles, and little decorative knick-knacks are other key components of the business.

The store also provides home staging for real estate agents and do-it-yourselfers for their home for open houses. They also provide online furniture research for their customers so they can find the right piece of furniture that just sets off a room.

“One of our biggest sellers is our Annie Slone paints,” Stewart said. The Gingham Buffalo is one of the only “stockists” of the high-end chalk paint in a 100-mile radius.

The store is hoping to expand into women’s accessory and bedding sales.

The Gingham Buffalo is the brainchild of Chris Beard and Steve Stewart. Beard uses her life-long passion for decorating every day as she stages the store for customers, and makes design decisions for clients. Beard works diligently every morning to make sure the store looks absolutely perfect before clientele arrives.

“Chris is the woman with the dream,” Stewart said. “She designs the store, places all of the orders, and keeps everything looking beautiful. When it all comes together, it looks great. I don’t know how she does it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As co-owner, Stewart used his business management skills from owning his own painting business, Stewart Painting. This allows Stewart to manage the behind-the-scenes work that comes with co-owning a business, including accounting, systems management, shipping, and much more.

With growth comes opportunity, and for The Gingham Buffalo, that much is true as well. The dynamic duo, Beard and Stewart, could potentially be moving the shop further into the heart of Downtown Edwardsville.

The Gingham Buffalo is one of the only eclectic gems in the St. Louis market, and Stewart hopes that the business only keeps getting better.

“Come by the store, because you’ve never seen anything like this,” Stewart said, “Everything changes each week, and you’ll always find something for any type of person here at The Gingham Buffalo.”

More like this:

Related Video: