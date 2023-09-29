GODFREY - Join The Nature Institute for a magical evening of Halloween fun! Enchanted Forest will take place on October 20th from 6 – 9 p.m. This non-spooky fall activity is perfect for families with young children. You can enjoy the activities at your own pace then turn in your passport for a bag of treats.

This family-friendly event will include a self-guided hike, yard games, a cozy fire, and educational activities. Children will receive a passport to be stamped by all of the nocturnal animal characters that they meet along the trail. Every child will receive a bag of goodies in exchange for their completed passport! The entrance fee for this family fun event is $5 for everyone over the age of 2.

This event is perfect for families looking for a fun night of strolling through the forest and learning about animals. Children and adults are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for the evening. Activities will be spread out along the paved Frog Trail, the skeet range, and around the lodge. Some partner organizations that will be participating include the National Great Rivers Museum and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

Lauren Scull, Director of Education, remarks, “Enchanted Forest is a timeless TNI tradition! We love hosting such a large part of the community for a festive night out on the trails.”

Expect to walk about 3⁄4 of a mile during the evening. The trail is stroller-friendly and will be gently lighted for easier navigation.

If spooky season is your favorite time of year, come out to TNI on October 13 for a public showing of Night of the Living Dead. The movie will start at 7 p.m. Bring your own snacks and seats. This film will close out our Classic Flicks for Conservation series.

Migration Bird Hikes are a great way to get out first thing in the morning for a leisurely hike. Hikes occur Tuesday Mornings at 8:30 a.m. through October 17. There is also a special Migration Bird Hike schedule on October 7th at 8:30 a.m. Bill Rowe, an expert bird watcher will be leading the hike and end the program with a presentation about common Illinois and Missouri birds. These hikes are free to participants, but all donations are appreciated. Registration is preferred, but not required.

To find more information contact The Nature Institute at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930. Information can also be found at www.TheNatureInstitute.org.

