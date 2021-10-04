GODFREY - Join The Nature Institute for a magical evening of Halloween fun! Enchanted Forest will take place on October 15th from 6 – 9 pm. This family-friendly event will include a self-guided hike, face painting, timed star shows in our pop-up planetarium dome, yard games, a cozy fire, and educational activities. Children will receive a passport to be stamped by all of the nocturnal animal characters that they meet along the trail. Every child will receive a bag of goodies in exchange for their completed passport! Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 each.

This event is perfect for families looking for a fun night of strolling through the forest and learning about animals. Children and adults can wear their Halloween costumes for the evening. Activities will be spread out along the newly paved Frog Trail, the skeet range, and around the lodge. Some partner organizations that will be participating include Treehouse Wildlife Center, the Great Rivers Museum, and Audubon Center at Riverlands.

Lauren Scull, Director of Education, remarks, “This year will be a blend of our traditional Enchanted Forest activities and new experiences. We have an excellent group of staff and volunteers that will really make this event shine.”

The newest addition to this year’s event is the opportunity to learn about the night sky in TNI’s new planetarium. Dave Schiber, Environmental Educator, will guide short explorations of the night sky. Schiber comments, “As we enjoy the spirit of fall and Halloween during Enchanted Forest, I am so excited to be able to give visitors, rain or shine, a view of the awesome night sky with our new inflatable planetarium.”

This year’s Enchanted Forest marks the 20th year anniversary of this event. Ramona Pollard, Outreach Director shares, “Enchanted Forest has been a Riverbend Halloween staple for two decades. We want to continue this tradition of fun and learning for new generations of children.”

Expect to walk about ¾ of a mile during the evening. The trail is stroller-friendly and will be gently lighted for easier navigation.

To register for this event or to learn of others at TNI, contact The Nature Institute at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930.

