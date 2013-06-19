The First Annual Taste in Ferguson will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 3-6pm at the Savoy Banquet Center (119 S Florissant Road). The event will feature samples from a number of local businesses in Ferguson and Florissant, including Cork Wine Bar, Cose Dolci, Ferguson Brewing Company, Goody Goody Diner, Papa Murphy’s, Whistle Stop Frozen Custard, Yacovelli’s, and many more.

Artists from the Northern Arts Council will also set up easels to demonstrate their skills during the Taste, and local musicians will be jamming outside during the event. The Challenger Learning Center, Ferguson Youth Initiative (FYI), and the Magic House will also offer fun-filled activities for children. Bring the entire family to this wonderful event so everyone can experience a local taste of food, art, music, and fun! Tickets for The Taste in Ferguson cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12 (children under five can attend for free). Tickets can be purchased online at www.thetasteinferguson.com, at the Corner Coffee House, Ferguson Farmers’ Market, Whistle Stop

Depot, Marley’s Bar and Grill, and Robinwood Automotive. Tickets can also be purchased at the event, but advance purchase is highly recommended.

All proceeds from the Taste will go toward the Robbie McGartland & Samantha Lipka Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established to honor two Ferguson teens who tragically passed away early in their young lives. The McGartland family honors Robbie’s memory by providing scholarships to students of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta School and Catholic education, and the Lipka family honors Samantha’s dream of going to college by providing scholarships to high school seniors in the Ferguson-Florissant School District and surrounding North County area.

For more information, contact Linda Lipka at (314) 973-2594 or send an email to info@thetasteinferguson.com. Details are also available online at www.thetasteinferguson.com.

